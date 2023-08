Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Halloween ‘Howl-O-Scream’ Attraction

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has launched its Halloween-themed attraction ‘Howl-O-Scream’, which officially kicks off early next month.

Promising “the ultimate parkwide terror including an all-new haunted house, two new scare zones, and all-new interactive entertainment offerings” here’s what Busch Gardens has on offer for fright fans.

“Six spine-chilling scare zones, five hair-raising haunted houses and four elaborate entertainment productions will have guests screaming at the top of their lungs. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Howl-O-Scream takes place select nights from Sept. 8 through Oct. 31, 2023.

“This year, new terrors hailing from the afterlife and iconic frights will make even the bravest souls whimper in fear. Fan-favourite haunted houses such as Stranglewood Estate, Witch of the Woods and The Residence: Home for the Holidays will return, as well as infamous scare zones including The Junkyard, Beyond the Veil, The Shortcut and Ravens Mill. These returning favourites are just a few of the experiences that will complement the following fear-inducing new additions:

All-New and Reimagined Haunted Houses and Scare Zones

· All-New – D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear – Come one, come all, to the most terrifying show you’ve ever seen. D.H. Baggum brings you all his monstrosities that are sure to make your spine tingle and your blood run cold!

· Reimagined – The Forgotten: Uprising – Be Brave. Be Fearless. Survive the Night. Rise up against the vampires before they take back the city and kill every human in their way.

· Big Ed’s Demolition Derby – Step into the twisted and adrenaline-fuelled world of Big Ed’s Demolition Derby. He has pulled together some of the roughest, toughest, and meanest baddies from all over Howl-O-Scream and brought them here to compete— but there’s always room for some surprise guests. Step up and see how long you can survive and navigate this automotive nightmare.

· Sin City Zombies – On the outskirts of the Vegas strip lies a rundown motel, home to some of the best entertainers to ever live and overrun by zombies who run rampant. Try your luck and hope your number wins because this is one town you don’t want to lose in.

Eerie Entertainment and Sinister Spectacles

Performing live at the Festival Fields stage, guests will be mesmerised with the all-new Rock the Grave, an explosive, high-energy live stage show that merges the worlds of alternative and classic rock and pop hits into an unforgettable experience. Rising from the grave, this year’s Howl-O-Scream sees the return of the high-energy and pulse-pounding live musical performances by The Rolling Bones at Dragon Fire Grill, the death-defying acts and stunts from Cirque X-Scream at the Stanleyville Theater.

This year, Howl-O-Scream fans can take their turn behind the mic at the all-new “Scare-E-Oke” experience at Gwazi Plaza. Guests can select their song of choice and take a memorable photo of their experience. At the Coke Canopy, guests can dance the night away until the clock strikes twelve in the all-new Raveyard featuring an electrifying atmosphere with music and specialty cocktails.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, taking place on select nights Sept. 8 through Oct. 31 after 7 p.m. Parental discretion is strongly advised as Howl-O-Scream contains graphics and mature content that may not be suitable for children. Costumes are not allowed.