American Airlines Expands US-Europe Services

By Geoff Percival

American Airlines has expanded its US-Europe transatlantic operations; adding new routes from Philadelphia to Copenhagen, Naples and Nice; and from Dallas-Fort Worth to Barcelona.

It is also restarting flights between Chicago and Venice.

“American is thrilled to add three new European destinations,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning. “New service from Philadelphia and expanded trans-Atlantic service from Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth will offer customers convenient one-stop access from more than 200 unique destinations across the US to Europe next summer.”

American Airlines will now offer 15 daily non-stop flights from Philadelphia to 14 European destinations from next summer. This will be its largest transatlantic schedule from the city since pre-Covid.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
