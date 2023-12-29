Government Provides €11m in Operational Funding for Ireland’s Regional Airports

The Government has unveiled more than €11m in fresh operational funding for Ireland’s regional airports – covering Shannon, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry and Donegal.

This operational funding is being administered under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025 and will cover such areas as air traffic control, fire services, security and safety services and regulatory compliance costs.

Shannon Airport – which is receiving the highest allocation – welcomed the move, saying the fund supported some of the airport’s vital safety and security operational costs during 2023 also.

The funding programme has been fundamental to the strong return of vital connectivity and rebound in passenger traffic, witnessed across regional airports this year.

Minister of State Jack Chambers said: “Ireland’s connectivity to the rest of the world is essential for our continued economic development, attracting and sustaining foreign direct investment, facilitating tourism while also keeping us connected with friends and family abroad.With this in mind, I am delighted to see that with these Exchequer supports, overall passenger traffic at regional airports up to end October this year has shown a 9% increase, when compared to the same period in 2019.”

“This level of funding, which is 4.5% higher than last year’s overall operational funding allocation (to these airports), will support eligible salary costs in the areas of safety, security and air traffic control in 2023.”

In all, Shannon will receive €7.1m from the new funding round; Knock will receive €1.8m; Kerry €1.4m and Donegal €721,000.