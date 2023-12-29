20% of Irish Holidaymakers to Book 2024 Summer Getaway by End of 2023

As much as 20% of Irish holidaymakers will book their 2024 summer getaway by the end of 2023, according to a new survey.

Online travel agent Click&Go’s latest Travel Sentiment Survey found that 17% of Irish holidaymakers have, actually, already booked their main 2024 sun holiday.

Of those that were surveyed and who haven’t already booked, 77% plan to book during January, February or March; with more than half booking in January. Only 11% are likely to book closer to their summer departure date.

The most popular travel period for the respondents that have not yet booked revealed a shift from July and August travel to May and June travel. The survey found that 23% will travel from January to March, 40% will travel from April to June, 30% will travel from July to September and 11% will travel from October to December.

Furthermore, 70% of respondents who haven’t booked plan to go on a sun holiday, 12% will go on a Cruise Holiday, 7% will go on a city break, 5% will go on a USA holiday and 2% will go to Disneyland Paris.

Paul Hackett, CEO of Click&Go commented: “I always encourage people to book their holidays as far in advance as possible because that is how you get deals and variety. If you want to save, book now, prices are only going to get higher. We have lots of flexible payment options at Click&Go including our exclusive €1 holiday deposit that allows you to secure the best deals now and pay later.”