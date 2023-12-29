SEARCH
HomeCruise NewsPrincess Cruises to Launch New App for PrincessMedallionClass Guests
Cruise NewsTravel News

Princess Cruises to Launch New App for PrincessMedallionClass Guests

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Princess Cruises is set to introduce a 100% new app designed to take the Princess MedallionClass guest experience to a new level of ease and convenience.

The new app, called ‘Princess Cruises’, is available in the Apple App Store and Android Play Store and features an entirely new interface with enhanced personalisation, quicker access to features and fonts that are easier to read while using less memory and consuming less power.

The new version retains all guests’ favourite features including OceanReady streamlined boarding, dining reservations, guest services chat and industry exclusive features including OceanNow service on demand as well as individual guest-to-guest wayfinding and navigation. 

“Delivering highly personalised and hassle-free service is foundational to the exceptional Princess guest experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We will continue to leverage our industry-leading and patented technology to deliver small ship service on our large ship platforms yielding an unmatched value proposition for all guests.“

The new Princess Cruises app will co-exist alongside the original app for now, allowing guests who already engaged in the original app to continue accessing all key features if they prefer. All activity in the original app including OceanReady status and travel documents will seamlessly transfer to the new app.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Government Provides €11m in Operational Funding for Ireland’s Regional Airports

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,559 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie