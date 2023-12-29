Princess Cruises to Launch New App for PrincessMedallionClass Guests

Princess Cruises is set to introduce a 100% new app designed to take the Princess MedallionClass guest experience to a new level of ease and convenience.

The new app, called ‘Princess Cruises’, is available in the Apple App Store and Android Play Store and features an entirely new interface with enhanced personalisation, quicker access to features and fonts that are easier to read while using less memory and consuming less power.

The new version retains all guests’ favourite features including OceanReady streamlined boarding, dining reservations, guest services chat and industry exclusive features including OceanNow service on demand as well as individual guest-to-guest wayfinding and navigation.

“Delivering highly personalised and hassle-free service is foundational to the exceptional Princess guest experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We will continue to leverage our industry-leading and patented technology to deliver small ship service on our large ship platforms yielding an unmatched value proposition for all guests.“

The new Princess Cruises app will co-exist alongside the original app for now, allowing guests who already engaged in the original app to continue accessing all key features if they prefer. All activity in the original app including OceanReady status and travel documents will seamlessly transfer to the new app.