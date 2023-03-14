Explora Journeys’ EXPLORA II Ship Successfully Completes Sea Trials

Explora Journeys – the luxury arm of MSC Group – has announced that its new EXPLORA II ship has successfully completed her sea trials.

This will be the second of a fleet of six luxury ships to be built for Explora Journeys by Fincantieri in Italy, one of the finest shipbuilders in the world.

The final construction phase of the 63,900 GT vessel took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Sestri Ponente near Genoa, Italy.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group said: “The launch of Explora I last year was the realisation of a long-held family dream to offer guests an unmatched luxury at sea experience. Explora II successfully completing her sea trials is the next milestone on our Explora journey. In summer 2024 discerning travellers will now have the opportunity to travel on our two ships on carefully created and combinable itineraries both in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, embarking from easy access ports and uncovering hidden gems in lesser travelled destinations.”

This summer, EXPLORA II provides access to some of the Western Mediterranean’s most enchanting and less-explored destinations to ensure guests experience the splendour of the Mediterranean’s most celebrated places, rich in history and culture.

The itineraries will feature distinctive ports such as Portofino, Porto Cervo, St-Tropez, Calvi, Mahon or Monte Carlo. With overnights and longer stays at destinations, guests can explore local cultures and experiences, creating memories that last a lifetime. Journeys start at 7 nights and can extend to 14 or 21 nights, all departing from easily accessible ports, such as Barcelona, Spain or Civitavecchia near Rome, Italy – all while avoiding repetitions of ports during the combinable journeys.

Explora Journeys offers today’s discerning luxury traveller an opportunity to experience a truly transformative and purposeful ocean travel experience, reflecting both the essence of each destination visited as well as the brand’s cosmopolitan and vibrant European luxury. On every journey, guests can enjoy elegant suites with a private ocean-front terrace, nine unforgettable inclusive culinary experiences, unlimited premium beverages, high-speed Wi-Fi via Starlink connectivity, vibrant entertainment, and ocean-inspired wellness.

EXPLORA II Highlights

