ITTN’s Weekly Competition Winner

I know what you’re thinking it’s only Thursday! However, if you entered our competition last week you’d know we’re giving away 2 tickets to Taste of Dublin which is starting today.

So this week’s winner is Sinead McGrane from Sunway Holidays. Congratulations Sinead, email [email protected] to claim your prize. Sinead correctly answered this week’s question. ‘Where on the ITTN website would you find Cruise information? The answer of course is Cruise News

Make sure your signed up to our newsletter and check back on Saturday for the next competition.

