Intrepid Travel Appoints Celine Hurelle to Lead its Hotels Expansion

Intrepid Travel, the world’s largest adventure travel company and a leader in responsible travel, has announced the appointment of French hotel veteran Celine Hurelle to lead its expansion into hotels and accommodation.

This appointment is aimed at accelerating Intrepid’s strategic expansion plans into new verticals, which includes accommodation.

Ms Hurelle will report to CEO James Thornton and will work on Intrepid’s current accommodation initiatives. She will also work closely with Intrepid’s executive leadership across the world to identify new opportunities to acquire accommodation that supports the company’s responsible and local travel ethos.

Ms Hurelle previously spent 24 years at global hotel giant Accor, working in various senior roles in several countries, including Australia, France, Thailand and more. She was most recently Global Head of Brand (VP) for Accor brand Sofitel, based in Paris.

“I have a deep admiration for Intrepid’s approach to responsible travel and am impressed by the company’s growth over the years’,” said Ms Hurelle. “To join the company at this time is very exciting, and I look forward to drawing on my two decades of experience to drive expansion into community-led and local properties that are truly ‘intrepid’, in every sense.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Celine to our team – her depth of experience in hospitality will supercharge our global expansion plans,” said Intrepid CEO, James Thornton.

“Our vision is to grow with responsibly operated, locally based accommodation that not only reflect the destination and community, but that give back as well. We also want to ensure that our customers have a true Intrepid experience in all of our properties, and I look forward to seeing what we achieve next.”

Intrepid has expanded into hotels over the past three years and currently operates two hotels – one in Australia and one in Vietnam. It also has a 50% joint venture with South Australian based off-grid accommodation company, CABN.

In Australia, the company owns and operates the four-star, 15-room Daintree Ecolodge in Tropical North Queensland, which it acquired in late 2023. The property has since undergone an extensive renovation and refurbishment following Cyclone Jasper in December, reopening in March. Beyond Australia, Intrepid has entered into a three-year lease agreement with the 19-room Hoi An Field Boutique Hotel in Hoi An, Vietnam.