Tourism Ireland Launches New Promotional Campaign in Germany

Tourism Ireland in Germany has unveiled a new campaign highlighting Northern Ireland.

It involves a series of short videos fronted by popular German actor and comedian Uke Bosse.

Mr Bosse visited Northern Ireland this spring and filmed at sites like the Giant’s Causeway, Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge and Castle Ward. His film crew also captured footage at Harry’s Shack on Portstewart Strand, Murlough Bay, Bushmills Distillery and Titanic Belfast.

Four short videos are being shared with potential German holidaymakers on Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram and will deliver over 2 million impressions or opportunities to see. A longer video is running on YouTube and on Tourism Ireland’s German website, Ireland.com.



Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “Uke Bosse is a popular actor and comedian in Germany, so this is a fun way to showcase the stunning scenery and some of the many things to see and do in Northern Ireland to potential German holidaymakers.

“Publicity and creating compelling content are key elements of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to inspire holidaymakers in Germany to choose Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland for their next holiday.”