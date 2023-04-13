Explora I Completes Successful Sea Trials

Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand owned by the MSC Group, has announced that the sea trials for EXPLORA I, the first of up to six luxury ships being built for the brand by Fincantieri in Italy, have been successfully completed. Fincantieri is known for being one of the world’s top shipbuilders.

Following the successful sea trials, EXPLORA I will undergo final preparations before its inaugural voyage in July 2023. Explora Journeys aims to provide discerning luxury travelers with an opportunity to enjoy an ocean travel experience that is both transformative and purposeful. This experience will reflect the essence of each destination visited as well as the brand’s cosmopolitan and vibrant European luxury.

The vessel, which has a Gross Tonnage of 63,900, began construction on June 10, 2021, at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The naming ceremony for EXPLORA I will take place near Rome, Italy, in Civitavecchia on July 8, followed by its first journey departing from Southampton, UK on July 17. The 15-night sailing will take passengers through Norwegian fjords and the Arctic Circle, culminating in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys said “Our vision and purpose from day one has been to create an ocean travel experience like no other and we are thrilled that the first of our ground-breaking new class of ships, EXPLORA I will start sailing in July 2023. The sea trials are a critical part of the process, and we’re pleased that EXPLORA I passed with flying colours. Our team has worked tirelessly to design and build a ship that offers the perfect combination of luxury, adventure, and sustainability, and we can’t wait to share it with our guests.”

EXPLORA I Highlights

Thoughtfully designed to stimulate the senses and reflect the brand’s philosophy of creating an ‘Ocean State of Mind’, the European family roots and sense of style informs an intuitive appreciation of design and luxury, which Explora Journeys embodies through its modern, cosmopolitan, boutique hotel vibe:

A total of 14 decks offering 16,000 sqm (178,680 sq ft) total public space, offering unrivalled space and privacy with one of the highest guest-to-space ratios in the luxury ocean category at 18.4 sqm (198 sq ft)

461 Ocean front ‘Homes at Sea’ with an average size of 42 sqm (452 sq ft): 1 Owner’s Residence, 22 Ocean Residences, 67 Ocean Penthouses, 301 Ocean Terrace Suites, 70 Ocean Grand Terrace Suites

A choice of 11 culinary experiences, 6 unique restaurants, 12 bars and lounges

248 metres long, 32 metres wide, 56 m height above water line

Ocean Wellness offering 1000 sqm (10,764 sq ft) of indoor and outdoor wellness and fitness facilities, 9 treatment rooms, 1 beauty salon

Unique entertainment concept offering ongoing entertainment across all lounges and bars

3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, 64 private cabanas

1:1.25 Host to Guest ratio

EXPLORA I Environmental Supporting Technologies

As part of the MSC Group, Explora Journeys is committed to building ships for tomorrow, utilising today’s latest technologies and being ready to adapt to alternative energy solutions as they become available.