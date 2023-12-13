Euromonitor International Unveils Top 100 City Destinations for 2023, with Dublin Making the Top 20

Euromonitor International, a global market research company, has unveiled its annual city destination rankings, evaluating cities based on tourism, sustainability, and economic performance. In a European-centric dominance, Paris emerged as the world’s most attractive city destination in the Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023, with seven European cities securing spots in the top 10 and a total of 63 in the top 100.

Nadejda Popova, Senior Manager (Loyalty) at Euromonitor International, highlighted Paris’s outstanding performance in Tourism Policy and Attractiveness, Tourism Infrastructure, and Tourism Performance, securing its position at the pinnacle.

The top-ranking cities also included Dubai (2nd), Madrid (3rd), Tokyo (4th), and Amsterdam (5th), with Berlin, Rome, New York, Barcelona, and London completing the top 10. Tokyo’s entry into the top 10 is attributed to enhanced tourism infrastructure, eased travel restrictions, and a relatively weak Yen.

Asia showcased a strong presence in the rankings, with Singapore (11th), Seoul (14th), Osaka (16th), and Hong Kong (17th) securing positions in the top 20.

The complete top 20 is as follows:

Paris, France

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Madrid, Spain

Tokyo, Japan

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Berlin, Germany

Rome, Italy

New York, United States of America

Barcelona, Spain

London, United Kingdom

Singapore, Singapore

Munich, Germany

Milan, Italy

Seoul, South Korea

Dublin, Ireland

Osaka, Japan

Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR

Vienna, Austria

Los Angeles, United States of America

Lisbon, Portugal

Four new entrants joined the Top 100 City Destinations for 2023, namely Washington DC (48th), Montreal (68th), Santiago (88th), and Vilnius (92nd).

This report coincides with the ongoing recovery in international travel in 2023, projecting a 38% increase in the total number of international trips, expected to reach 1.3 billion by year-end. The report, issued in collaboration with data company Lighthouse, employed over 50 metrics across six pillars to generate an overall attractiveness score for cities. The pillars include economic and tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, business performance, health and safety, and sustainability.