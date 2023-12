ITTN’s Sharon Jordan attended an exclusive event in Dublin’s Herbert Park Hotel to celebrate Malta’s Republic Day, traditionally marked on December 13.

Sharon celebrated all things Maltese, not least the country’s delicious culinary fare and unique wines and had an opportunity to catch up with Tolene van der Merwe, Director of the Malta Tourism Authority.

A big fan of all things Malta, you can view a fam trip Shane Cullen was part of this past year where he got to experience Malta and Gozo.