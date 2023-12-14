Messi Named ‘Icon’ of Royal Caribbean’s Newest Ship

Football legend Lionel Messi has been designated as the ‘icon’ for Royal Caribbean’s upcoming ship, Icon of the Seas. The football player will play a pivotal role in the naming ceremony of the world’s largest cruise ship scheduled to take place in Miami in January.

Upon its launch, Icon of the Seas will boast six waterslides, seven pools; tailored for families with young children, and an extensive array of over 40 restaurants and bars.

Messi’s new role aligns with the recent partnership announcement between Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami CF, where the cruise line assumes the position of the Club’s Main Partner and Official Vacation Partner.

Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said, “Icon of the Seas represents the culmination of over 50 years of delivering unforgettable vacations, and it is poised to live up to its name in multiple ways when it revolutionizes the vacation industry in January 2024. The ability to create a profound impact and challenge the established norms is what the icon of Icon must embody, and Lionel Messi has consistently exemplified this for years in the realm of sports.”