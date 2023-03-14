Etihad Airways Launches Flights to Eight More Destinations

Etihad Airways is celebrating the launch of flights to eight destinations this June, taking the total number of operating routes this summer to 76.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad, said: “It is an exciting month for Etihad as we deliver on our plans to expand our network with eight additional locations. We are launching flights to three important sites – Bali, Jaipur and Al Qassim – which we can see from our forward-bookings are already proving popular with our guests.”

This Eid holiday, Etihad began operating directly to summer destinations including Nice and Antalya and returned to the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini. Earlier in June, Etihad relaunched its services to Málaga for the season.

This week, Etihad launched services directly to Jaipur. This marks Etihad’s 11th gateway into India, cementing Etihad’s commitment to the Indian market through increased connectivity and convenience.

On Monday 24 June 2024, Etihad will launch a new service to Al Qassim, marking the fourth destination for Etihad in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The following day, 25 June 2024, Etihad will launch its very first flight to the dream island of Bali, Indonesia, operating four times a week.

As well as offering a direct gateway for visitors to the island hotspot from the UAE, Etihad also offers convenient connections from Europe, North America and the GCC.