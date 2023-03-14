Explora Journeys Celebrates Partnership With Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup & Announces Collaboration With Emirates Team New Zealand

Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, yesterday (19 June 24) hosted a launch event of its partnership with the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, held on board the luxurious EXPLORA I in the port of Barcelona, Spain. This occasion marked the beginning of an exciting collaboration between two iconic brands.

During the event hosted on board EXPLORA I, Explora Journeys proudly announced their sponsorship of Emirates Team New Zealand for the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group, said “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and our deep passion for the sea. Whether in competitive sailing or in building a new luxury ocean travel brand, it is only through the strength of our team that we can excel and achieve our ambitious goals. Furthermore, Emirates Team New Zealand perfectly embodies the perseverance and innovation that are at the core of competitive sailing. We are honoured to support such a distinguished team and look forward to their achievements in the upcoming America’s Cup events.”

Grant Dalton, CEO of America’s Cup Events and Emirates Team New Zealand added, “As the start of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup draws closer it is these occasions that remind us how the excitement is building for what is going to be an amazing, innovative and highly competitive spectacle here in Barcelona.”

Yesterday’s event featured an engaging panel session with Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group and Grant Dalton, CEO of America’s Cup Events and Emirates Team New Zealand. Guests were treated to an insightful discussion on competitive sailing, teamwork, passion for the sea and the future of luxury ocean travel and the strategic vision behind this landmark partnership.

Emirates Team New Zealand is the current defender of the America’s Cup. Furthermore, it is the most successful team in recent America’s Cup history, having won the America’s Cup four times (1995, 2000, 2017 & 2021).

The prestigious America’s Cup trophy was displayed on board EXPLORA I for guests to admire. This rare opportunity allowed attendees to get up close with one of the most coveted trophies in the world of sport.