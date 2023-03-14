fbpx
Delta One to Feature Italian Luxury Brand Missoni

The Delta One experience has forged a new partnership with Italian luxury fashion house Missoni. Together, Delta and Missoni will elevate Delta One with a new customer amenity kit and top-of-the-line details woven into key touchpoints throughout the Delta One travel experience.  

“We’ve been intentional about creating a Delta One experience—both on the ground and in the air—that feels truly premium and elevated, and Missoni’s elegance and prestige aligns perfectly with that vision,” said Mauricio Parise, Vice President – Brand Experience Design. ”   

The new Delta One amenity kits will feature Missoni’s signature textured zigzag pattern on the exterior of the bag. That same intentional design continues inside the bag, as Missoni and Delta teams created an exclusive pattern and colour palette.

In addition to the new kits, a selection of Missoni’s home collection will also be featured in the Delta One Lounge at New York-JFK, which will open on 26 June 2024 

“The Missoni amenity kits have been meticulously designed, embodying a timeless declaration of elegance and a profound connection with the surrounding world,” said Alberto Caliri, Creative Director, Missoni.

The new amenity kits will be available in Delta One beginning in mid-July on all Delta flights to and from Italy and Paris before launching worldwide in September. Delta Premium Select will continue to feature amenity kits designed by Someone Somewhere. 

Inside the kits, customers will enjoy Grown Alchemist skin care products, a bamboo toothbrush and toothpaste, an eye mask, ear plugs, socks and a pen. Alongside the Missoni amenity kits, customers flying in Delta One will also enjoy the exclusive Delta One Bedding collection featuring a cozy duvet, large sleeping pillow and slippers.  

Delta One also offers spacious lie-flat seats, complimentary access to Delta Sky Club and use of Sky Priority services — all perfected by luxurious details that truly elevate the travel journey. Customers travelling in Delta One can stretch out and enjoy premium amenities like plush bedding, more beverage options and a regularly refreshed and seasonally inspired onboard menu.   

