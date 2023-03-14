Travel Solutions Launches Summer Charter Service from Belfast City Airport

Travel Solutions has commenced a summer charter service from Belfast City Airport to Reus and will launch flights to Palma de Mallorca on 25th June 2024.

Known for its charm and historic culture, direct flights from Belfast City Airport to Reus, which operate once a week, will provide passengers with a gateway to explore neighbouring destinations including Barcelona, Salou, and Tarragona.

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, commented:

“At Belfast City Airport, we are committed to providing our passengers with choice and convenience when it comes to their well-deserved summer holidays.

“We have seen high demand for sunshine destinations and are thrilled to see Travel Solutions help meet this with its charter services to Reus and Palma de Mallorca.

“Travel Solutions’ effortless package holidays combined with our excellent location, only five minutes from Belfast city centre, and our unrivalled security processing times, which stand at an average of just six minutes, means passengers can enjoy a smooth and hassle-free trip.“

Belfast City Airport was recently named the Most Punctual Airport in the UK for 2023.

Peter McMinn, Managing Director at Travel Solutions commented:



“The introduction of our Belfast City Airport to Reus is meeting the demand of our customers, and it is exciting to partner with both Belfast City Airport and British Airways CityFlyer in bringing this destination even closer to local holidaymakers.“

Passengers booking through Travel Solutions will also be able to choose from a range of accommodation including both self-catering and all-inclusive hotels.

For further information, please visit travel-solutions.co.uk