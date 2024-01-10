Emirates Sees 40% Surge in Demand for Vegan Meals

Emirates is responding to the global surge in Veganuary interest by enhancing its vegan offerings in 2024, noting a remarkable 40% increase in customer demand for plant-based meals. To cater to this growing appetite, Emirates plans to introduce a variety of new vegan dishes onboard and in lounges throughout the year, expanding its already extensive ‘vegan vault’ containing over 300 curated plant-based recipes.

Emirates Vegan Meals Highlights:

In 2023, Emirates served over 450,000 plant-based meals onboard, a substantial increase from 280,000 in 2022.

Vegan meal consumption has grown by 40%, surpassing passenger volume growth in regions like Africa (4% increase), Southeast Asia (5% increase), and the Middle East (34% increase).

Noteworthy adoption of vegan meals was observed in Economy Class, with significant increases on routes to China, Japan, and the Philippines.

Emirates Cabin Crew, too, has embraced vegan meals since their introduction in 2018.

Culinary Delights Across Classes:

Economy Class: Delight in dishes like chickpea crepe, textured pumpkin frittata, tofu tikka masala, or chickpea kale stew with parsley pilaf rice.

Delight in dishes like chickpea crepe, textured pumpkin frittata, tofu tikka masala, or chickpea kale stew with parsley pilaf rice. Premium Economy Class: Savory options include jackfruit curry, squash chestnut stew, chocolate tofu cheesecake, and raspberry parfait.

Savory options include jackfruit curry, squash chestnut stew, chocolate tofu cheesecake, and raspberry parfait. Business Class: Indulge in roasted cauliflower with ancient grains, Asian tofu ragout, tropical coconut pineapple cake, or chocolate cheesecake with a dark chocolate cigar.

Indulge in roasted cauliflower with ancient grains, Asian tofu ragout, tropical coconut pineapple cake, or chocolate cheesecake with a dark chocolate cigar. First Class: Experience creamy polenta cake, aubergine curry, rhubarb-strawberry charlotte, or warm chocolate fondant.

Exciting Additions Later in the Year:

Emirates will unveil new vegan main courses, snacks such as fruit muffins and vegan pizza, and delectable desserts like chocolate pecan cake and pistachio raspberry cake.

Global Ingredients for Elevated Dining:

Emirates sources high-quality vegan products globally, including Beyond Meat from California, soybean protein from Singapore, and organic dark vegan chocolate from France. Fresh produce is obtained from the world’s largest hydroponic vertical farm, Bustanica.

History of Vegan Cuisine and Emirates:

Emirates has been serving vegan meals since the 1990s, initially catering to specific routes and faith-based requirements. The airline introduced a gourmet vegan menu in 2022, further expanding choices for passengers adhering to a vegan lifestyle or seeking a healthy meal while traveling.