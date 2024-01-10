SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsGlobal Air Travel Nears Full Recovery with 99% of 2019 Levels, Says...
Travel News

Global Air Travel Nears Full Recovery with 99% of 2019 Levels, Says IATA

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
0

According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) November 2023 figures, global air travel has reached an impressive 99% of 2019 levels. The data indicates a remarkable rebound in air travel demand, with total traffic for November 2023 surging by 29.7% compared to the same month in 2022.

International air travel saw a substantial increase of 26.4% compared to November 2022, with the Asia-Pacific region leading the way with a remarkable year-over-year growth of +63.8%. November 2023 international Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) reached an impressive 94.5% of pre-pandemic levels.

Domestic travel also experienced robust growth, with overall domestic traffic in November 2023 soaring by 34.8%, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 6.7%. Notably, China exhibited exceptional growth at +272%, rebounding from travel restrictions in place a year ago.

In the United States, domestic travel achieved a new high, expanding by +9.1% over November 2019, driven by increased demand during the Thanksgiving holidays.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, said, “We are moving ever closer to surpassing the 2019 peak year for air travel. Economic headwinds are not deterring people from travel, and while international travel remains 5.5% below pre-pandemic levels, that gap is rapidly closing.”

The data underscores a promising trajectory as the aviation industry edges towards a full recovery.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Emirates Sees 40% Surge in Demand for Vegan Meals

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie