Discover Unparalleled Savings on Caribbean Getaways with Sandals & Beaches Resorts Sale

Are your clients yearning for the ultimate all-inclusive Caribbean escape? Look no further than Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, brought to you by the UK tour operator, Unique Caribbean Holidays Ltd. (UCHL). Seize the opportunity to save £125 on bookings made until the 31st of January 2024.

This exclusive promotion grants a £125 discount for new bookings spanning seven nights or more. With travel dates available up to December 2026, clients can plan their dream vacations, whether it’s a last-minute winter sun retreat, a romantic honeymoon, or meticulous future planning. The savings can be secured by quoting ‘JAN125’ at the time of booking.

The prices are locked in at the time of booking, ensuring stability regardless of departure dates. Clients can secure their reservations with a deposit of £175 per person, with some exclusions that may apply. All holiday packages, inclusive of flights, are financially protected when booked through UCHL, providing the additional security of ATOL and ABTA protection.

Excitingly, the grand opening of Sandals Resorts’ newest gem, Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, is scheduled for the 27th of March 2024. This resort boasts some of the portfolio’s most expansive suites to date, including Beachfront Two-Bedroom Butler Villas and two-story overwater villas.

Among the top seven-night deals in The Sandals & Beaches Sale are:

Sandals Royal Barbados: £2,099 per person for a seven-night, all-inclusive stay in a South Seas Crystal Lagoon Club Level Barbados Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. Valid for travel on 24th and 25th September 2024. Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines: £2,349 per person for a seven-night, all-inclusive stay in a Bamboo Palm Room with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. Valid for travel on 18th September 2024. Sandals Negril, Jamaica: £2,279 per person for a seven-night, all-inclusive stay in a Paradise Deluxe Room. Valid for travel on 5th March 2024. Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa: £2,419 per person for a seven-night, all-inclusive stay in a Caribbean Honeymoon Grande Luxe Poolside Room. Valid for travel on 21st March 2024. Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort & Private Island, Jamaica: £2,535 per person for a seven-night, all-inclusive stay in a Paradise Deluxe Room Crystal Lagoon Hideaway Junior Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. Valid for travel on 5th March 2024. Sandals Barbados: £2,949 per person for a seven-night, all-inclusive stay in a Crystal Lagoon One Bedroom Butler Honeymoon Luxury Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. Valid for travel on 30th October 2024.

For those seeking a longer escape, here are some enticing ten-night deals:

Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort, St Lucia: £2,799 per person for a ten-night, all-inclusive stay in a Crystal Lagoon Walkout Swim-up Club Level room. Valid for travel on 29th June 2024. Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa: £2,829 per person for a ten-night, all-inclusive stay in a Caribbean Honeymoon Grande Luxe Poolside Room. Valid for travel on 20th June 2024. Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa: £3,189 per person for a ten-night, all-inclusive stay in a Lover’s Lagoon Hideaway Walkout Junior Suite with Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub. Valid for travel on 30th June 2024. Sandals Royal Plantation, Jamaica: £3,375 per person for a ten-night, all-inclusive stay in a Viceroy Honeymoon Oceanfront Butler Suite. Valid for travel on 13th September 2024.

Booking is made easy – travel agents can book online or call UCHL’s experienced Sales Executives at 0808 164 3459. To explore more about Sandals Resorts or Beaches Resorts, visit www.sellingsandals.co.uk.