Dinner at The Ivy with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Lucky Dublin travel agents were treated to excellent food and wine showcasing the hospitality of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority last night.

The informative, yet fun, event was held in The Ivy restaurant on Dawson Street. It was hosted by Carlo Kazan and Emma Charlesworth who both issued a warm welcome to the trade and some spectacular presentations.

Ras Al Khaimah is the ultimate travel destination. Promoted as a mountain, desert, and beach destination. Visitors have enough to choose from including 64 klms of beach laze on, desert activities such as 4 X 4 dune bashing and mountain adventures featuring the Worlds longest zip line. Ras Al Khaimah has something to offer everyone!

An exciting slido quiz at the end of the evening brought out the competitive side of these agents with 3 amazing prizes up for grabs.

3rd prize went to Laura Murphy Club Travel – 3 nights in The Hilton Ras Al Khaimah.

2nd prize went to Federica Di Pilato from FCM – 2 nights Intercontinental & 2 nights Rixos Bab Al Bahrain.

The top prize went to Jeanette Travel Counsellors – who will stay 2 nights The Cove Rotana Resort – Ras Al Khaimah & 2 nights The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach.

A great night was had by all thanks to Carlo Kazan and Emma Charlesworth for hosting us!