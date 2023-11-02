Luxury Ireland Showcased at US Summit

A total of 14 tourism companies from Ireland are joining Tourism Ireland in the United States this week for its Luxury Summit – which is visiting Boston, Greenwich (Connecticut), West Orange (New Jersey) and New York.

The 4-day luxury sales summit involves a programme of networking events, offering an excellent opportunity for the tourism companies from Ireland to meet, and do business with, around 40 leading buyers and decision-makers who specialise in high-end luxury travel from the United States to destinations around the world. The aim is to ensure that Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for the buyers when they are recommending a destination to their clients.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Our Luxury Summit to Boston, Greenwich, West Orange and New York is an excellent platform for Tourism Ireland and our partners to highlight the superb luxury tourism offering available right around Ireland – from our boutique hotels, castles and luxury resorts to our rich culture and heritage, and not forgetting our world-class golf and superb culinary scene.

“The summit offers a really good opportunity to increase awareness of Ireland among the influential luxury travel buyers based in this part of the United States and to secure a greater share of their valuable business for 2024 and beyond.”