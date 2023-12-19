Courchevel Voted Most Popular Ski Destination

Courchevel, in the French Alps, has been voted the most popular skiing destination in a new survey.

The research was carried out by BonusInsider and based on TikTok and Instagram popularity.

Courchevel garnered around 523,500 posts on Instagram and nearly 454 million views on TikTok.

The next most popular resorts were Canada’s Lake Louise Ski Resort, Zermatt in Switzerland – which is the most shared on Instagram – Les Quatre Vallées, in Switzerland, and The Gulmarg Resort, in India, which is the most affordable.