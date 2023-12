Lufthansa will resume flights to Israel in January, despite the ongoing conflict in the region.

The group said the return will cover the Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines brands.

January will see the group resume around 30% of its original Israel schedule.

Lufthansa will begin the return, with an initial 4-week/thrice weekly schedule between Munich and Frankfurt and Tel Aviv, from January 8.

Lufthansa suspended flights to Israel on October 9.