Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Opens Trademark Brand in Malta

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has introduced its Trademark Hotels brand to Malta, with the first opening in the town of St Julian’s, just north of the capital Valletta, and famed for its beaches and nightlife.

The hotel – called the Quadro – is close to St George’s Bay, an area known for restaurants and shops. Wyndham has more than 200 Trademark Hotels around the world.

“Trademark prides itself on offering distinctive accommodations in sought-after destinations. Malta is certainly no exception. The Quadro is a testament to the brand’s increasingly strong position within our industry and its growing popularity with top developers from around the world,” Vassilis Themelidis, Regional Director, South & East Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.