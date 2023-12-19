IATA Rolls Out Next Generation Contactless Travel System

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has rolled out the next generation travel documentation and verification system which supports contactless travel and enhances the passenger experience.

An updated version of IATA’s Timatic product, Timatic AutoCheck offers a streamlined and interactive experience enabling travellers, airlines and travel professionals to easily access accurate and clearly worded immigration information. The entire document checking process has been automated with tailored instructions for each passenger.

IATA calls it “a new benchmark in travel compliance solutions”.

With passenger traffic set to double by 2040, the optimisation and enhancement of airport processes will need to continue.

Verifying passengers’ travel documentation is one of the more time-consuming tasks which will benefit from further automation. Moreover, the new features of Timatic AutoCheck will also play an essential role in supporting the industry in the move towards contactless travel.

“Taking advantage of traveller willingness to use online processes and share information in advance, Timatic AutoCheck enables airlines, ground handlers, departure control systems and travel agents a customer friendly online solution, through which travellers can check that they comply with all immigration requirements before setting off to the airport,” said Frederic Leger, IATA’s Senior Vice President Commercial Products and Services.

IATA’s most recent Global Passenger Survey revealed that complex visa requirements deter travellers who want a convenient, digital online visa process. Moreover, many are willing to share their travel document information for faster airport immigration procedures.