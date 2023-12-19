Ryanair Enhances Business Travel Offering with SAP Concur Deal

Ryanair has enhanced its business/corporate business travel offering through a new agreement with SAP Concur, the world’s leading brand for travel, expense and invoice management.

The deal will integrate Ryanair’s low fares and network of over 3,300 daily flights to over 230 destinations across 36 countries directly with Concur Travel, further expanding access to Ryanair’s fares and network for corporate travellers.

The partnership means that corporate customers can now access Ryanair’s low fares, network of key city connections across Europe with regular morning and evening flights to ensure convenient low-cost corporate travel conveniently through the market-leading Concur Travel online booking tool as well as a dedicated Concur TripLink booking flow on Ryanair’s website/app.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

“We are pleased to announce our exciting new partnership with SAP Concur, which will enable corporates to access Ryanair’s low fares and industry leading network of 3,300 daily flights across over 230 destinations. Our low fares and high frequency schedules cater perfectly for business travel, saving money and time for businesses. We look forward to working further with SAP Concur over the coming years as Ryanair continues to grow to carry 300m passengers per annum by 2034.”

Corporate customers who book Ryanair flights directly through this state-of-the-art travel solution will benefit from significant efficiencies, including automated expense management and the convenience of their booking details being fed into SAP Concur solutions, reducing any unnecessary administration. Through this agreement, registered users will not have to complete Ryanair’s customer verification making their travel experience even more seamless.

Paul Dear, Regional VP Supplier Services EMEA, SAP Concur added:

“We are happy to be working directly with Ryanair on these initiatives to deliver increased value to our corporate travel and expense customers. Everyone is looking forward to an exciting 2024 with the continued evolution of Concur Travel and new partnership with Ryanair.

“These agreements show the Ryanair commitment to business travellers and corporate travel managers. We look forward to a long and successful relationship that delivers real value to the corporate travel community.”