Call for UK & Ireland Travel Agents to Sign Up for REMOTE 2023 in Cuenca, Ecuador

The Ecuadorian city of Cuenca has been chosen as the host destination for REMOTE 2023, one of Latin America’s most renowned luxury tourism events; and the call is out for UK & Ireland travel agents to sign up to attend.

The event, designed to foster connections between agents, hoteliers, and DMCs from across the globe, will shed light on destination innovation, updates, new trends, and sustainability.

Taking place between 16 – 19 October, REMOTE will offer a diverse programme featuring morning business meetings to facilitate productive discussions and explore potential collaborations, afternoon immersive experiences allowing attendees to develop a deeper understanding of the destination, and evenings filled with networking opportunities and social events. The event will also showcase thought-provoking sessions, discussions, and presentations by industry experts, addressing responsible tourism and innovation in Latin America’s luxury travel sector.

Since its inception, REMOTE has hosted over 350 travel agents from across the globe, 250 exhibitors from Latin America and facilitated over 10,000 meetings.

Neils Olsen Peet, Ecuador’s Minister of Tourism said:

“Cuenca will be a fantastic host for Remote, one of the most famous tourism events throughout Latin America forging connections between global travel specialists, businesses from the UK and off-the-beaten-track destinations that stand for exclusive and sustainable tourism. The city of Cuenca is a hidden colonial gem, and the event will be a brilliant platform to showcase local culture and tradition, as well as highlight the natural beauty and diversity of the Ecuadorian countryside”.

Cuenca, the third largest city in Ecuador, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999 and is renowned for its well-preserved colonial architecture. Strategically located in the Andes region, Cuenca is just a one-hour flight from the capital city, Quito, making it an ideal host destination for Remote 2023 and for onward travel to the nearby Amazon rainforest and the Pacific coast.

Applications for REMOTE Cuenca 2023 remain open. Travel agents from the UK and Ireland are encouraged to sign up and learn more via this link.