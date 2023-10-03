IATA’s Willie Walsh: ‘Aviation Not Shying Away from Sustainability Challenge’

Aviation industry group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has opened its first ever World Sustainability Symposium (WSS) in Madrid.

IATA director general Willie Walsh said: “Air travel demand shows that we all want a world where we can fly and do so while reducing our carbon footprint. Sustainability is the industry’s greatest challenge, and we are not shying away from our responsibilities.”

“Our commitment to net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 is firm. The WSS will allow participants to focus on the same mission, with ambition and urgency, to build momentum to reach our goal. We are here to share learnings, keep abreast of the pace of change, and adjust our work accordingly, while rallying governments and stakeholders to facilitate decarbonization within the industry.”

Key elements to help achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 being addressed at the WSS include: climate impact mitigation strategies, tracking progress towards net zero, and key enablers.

As well as Mr Walsh; participants will include Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France; IAG CEO Luis Gallego; Cathay Pacific chair Patrick Healy; LATAM CEO Roberto Alvo; and Iberia CEO Fernando Candela.