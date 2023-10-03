Forget Bethpage, Tourism Ireland Starts Countdown to Ryder Cup 2027

Tourism Ireland, together with Adare Manor, promoted Ireland’s world-class golf at the Ryder Cup 2023, which took place over the weekend.

The competition was played for the first time in Italy, at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, just outside Rome. Tourism Ireland saw it as a good opportunity to showcase Adare Manor as the future venue of the Ryder Cup, as well as the incredible choice of golf courses right across the island of Ireland.

Tourism Ireland arranged for Irish golfer Brendan Lawlor – the number two disability golfer in the world – to be a ‘Golf Ireland Ambassador’ on the Ireland stand, each day of the Ryder Cup. The stand had a chipping game and putting simulator and also offered visitors the opportunity to have their photo taken in front of a green screen simulating the 2027 venue.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “Our presence at this weekend’s Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome was a wonderful opportunity to highlight Adare Manor, the island of Ireland and our world-class golf and, of course, the fact that Ireland will host the Ryder Cup in 2027. We’re delighted that one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world is coming to Adare. It promises to be a really wonderful sporting occasion, which will undoubtedly bring significant exposure globally for Ireland as a golf destination. Tourism Ireland is undertaking an extensive programme of promotions around the world to leverage the tourism benefits of the Ryder Cup taking place here in 2027.”

Tourism Ireland’s ‘Irish night’ took place in the Trinity College Pub in central Rome on the eve of the Ryder Cup and was attended by key Italian and international media and travel trade, celebrating the island of Ireland as a top golfing destination.