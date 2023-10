Ryanair carried 17.4 million passengers across its route network last month, latest figures from the airline show.

The September passenger figures represent a 9% increase on the same month last year.

In all, Ryanair operated more than 97,350 flights during September, with load factor – which measures how full planes are – consistent at 94%.

On a rolling 12-month basis, from September 2022, Ryanair carried almost 179 million passengers – marking a 17% annual increase.