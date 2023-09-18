British Airways Plans More Support Initiatives for Passengers Affected by Dementia and Alzheimer’s

British Airways has announced a range of new initiatives aimed at making it easier and more comfortable with passengers affected by Alzheimer’s.

These include bespoke customer service dementia training for customer-facing colleagues and the uptake of Dementia Friends across the organisation, an initiative that will help British Airways colleagues learn how to better support customers, family and friends affected by the condition.

The move is part of a new 3-year partnership British Airways has signed with UK charity the Alzheimer’s Society. Part of the idea is to raise vital extra funds for research to help with the battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

British Airways also said that as the partnership progresses, it will review and implement changes internally to work towards making the airline even more dementia-aware.

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO, said: “This is a subject very close to my heart and many of us have experienced a loved one living with dementia and know the added anxiety that travel can bring. Through this partnership, we continue our commitment to make travel accessible for everyone while raising awareness and funds for the vital work this fantastic charity does.”

Kate Lee, Alzheimer’s Society CEO, said: “The urgency to meet the challenge posed by dementia is greater than ever and we are delighted to be working with British Airways to help improve the travel experience for people affected by the condition. We’re looking forward to being part of the journey.”