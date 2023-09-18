Shannon Airport Renews Sponsorship of Munster Rugby for Another 3 Years

Shannon Airport has renewed its sponsorship of Munster Rugby for a further 3 years.

It means Shannon will continue to be Munster Rugby’s official airport partner until 2026.

That title means Shannon will provide connectivity to away games both for the team and supporters over the course of the new URC and Heineken Champions Cup season.

The renewal also coincides with the launch of Shannon Airport’s new service to Paris, Charles De Gaulle with Aer Lingus later this week, offering a gateway to the Rugby World Cup for many passionate rugby fans.

Commenting on the partnership, Ray O’Driscoll, Chief Operating Officer at The Shannon Airport Group said: “This continued partnership between Munster Rugby and Shannon Airport is truly exciting for everyone across the Group. Our teams have ambitious plans to bring the sponsorship to life over the coming seasons and we look forward to launching engaging initiatives, joint promotions and unique Munster experiences for all Munster fans and our passengers alike.

“This partnership also provides international coverage for Shannon Airport, as we proudly get to display our brand in the home of Munster Rugby at Thomond Park and on the player’s kits.

“We are proud to be the official airport partner for this incredible team and we look forward to helping to create many more fantastic Munster memories here at Shannon Airport.”

Munster Rugby Head of Commercial and Marketing, Dave Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to continue our very successful partnership with Shannon Airport for three more years. Shannon Airport has been the launch pad for our rugby adventures over many years, as well as the entry point for many Clubs and their fans visiting Munster Rugby, and we are excited to continue working with them into the future.”