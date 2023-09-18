Con Horgan Hosts Last TIGS President’s Prize Day at The Royal Dublin Golf Club

TIGS (Travel Industry Golf Society) President, Con Horgan, hosted his last President’s Prize Day in The Royal Dublin Golf Club last Thursday before stepping down as President.

Jointly, and generously, sponsored by The Spanish Tourism Office and The Andalucia Tourist Board, the golfers benefited from the fine weather in the earlier part of the day that showed of the course at its best.

The overall winner with a fantastic score of 40 points was Helen Kelly. Others to feature in the winner’s enclosure were Louis O’Toole, Tom Coade, Ann Byrne, Jack Sheill, Olwyn McKinney, Con Horgan, Miriam Skelly, Des Abbott, Mary Stillman, Dermot Merrigan and Marian Benton.

The day was dedicated to the memory of late friend, colleague and fellow golfer, Susan Kiernan. Her daughter Lisa, won the guest prize.

A group photo of a fam trip to Australia in 1984, featuring Susan was displayed and great fun was had trying to guess/remember everyone in it!

Rubén Lopez and Kathryn MacDonnell from the Spanish Tourism Office and Antonio Martin from the Andalucia Tourist Board – who came in especially for the occasion – attended the dinner and donated a fantastic prize of flights to Malaga, 4-star hotel and a number of rounds of golf.

This prize was raffled and won by Martin Callinan of GTI Travel and the proceeds of €1,000.00 will be donated to the Hospice in memory of Susan.