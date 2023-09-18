Ryanair Adds 7,000 Extra Seats for 2024 Six Nations Championship

Ryanair has added 7,000 extra seats for rugby fans travelling to next year’s highly anticipated Six Nations Championship, which kicks off on Friday February 2 with France hosting Ireland in Marseilles.

Trading on what will hopefully be a triumphant Rugby World Cup for Ireland and huge demand for the Six Nations on the back of it, Ryanair is offering more seats on flights from and to Dublin, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Marseilles, Paris and Rome.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications Jade Kirwan said:

“We’ve added extra seats for all the big games so fans travelling to/from Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Marseille, Paris, and Rome can cheer on their teams from a stadium seat and soak up that match day atmosphere. So, don’t worry if you’ve missed out on the Rugby World Cup this year, you can still make the 2024 Six Nations”