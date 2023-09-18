SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsRyanair Adds 7,000 Extra Seats for 2024 Six Nations Championship
Travel News

Ryanair Adds 7,000 Extra Seats for 2024 Six Nations Championship

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Ryanair has added 7,000 extra seats for rugby fans travelling to next year’s highly anticipated Six Nations Championship, which kicks off on Friday February 2 with France hosting Ireland in Marseilles.

Trading on what will hopefully be a triumphant Rugby World Cup for Ireland and huge demand for the Six Nations on the back of it, Ryanair is offering more seats on flights from and to Dublin, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Marseilles, Paris and Rome.

Ryanair Tenerife flights

Ryanair’s Head of Communications Jade Kirwan said:

“We’ve added extra seats for all the big games so fans travelling to/from Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Marseille, Paris, and Rome can cheer on their teams from a stadium seat and soak up that match day atmosphere. So, don’t worry if you’ve missed out on the Rugby World Cup this year, you can still make the 2024 Six Nations”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Oceania Cruises Launches New Nordic Fjords Route From Dublin

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie