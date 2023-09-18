SEARCH
Travel News

Oceania Cruises Launches New Nordic Fjords Route From Dublin

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Oceania Cruises has announced a new offering – the Oceania Nordic Fjords Sailing Adventure – departing from Dublin.

Embarking from Dublin, passengers will embark on a 12-day voyage filled with awe-inspiring landscapes, charming coastal towns, and world-class amenities aboard the luxurious Oceania Sirena.

The service is available to book through luxury travel provider The Travel Suite.

Highlights of the Oceania Nordic Fjords Sailing Adventure include:


Scenic Beauty: Explore the iconic Norwegian Fjords, where towering cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and emerald-green waters create a visual masterpiece. Witness the awe-inspiring Geirangerfjord, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the stunning Nærøyfjord, among others.


Cultural Immersion: Immerse yourself in the rich culture of the Nordic region with visits to charming coastal towns such as Bergen, Stavanger, and Oslo. Experience the warmth and hospitality of the local people, sample authentic cuisine, and explore historical landmarks.


Luxurious Accommodations: The Oceania Sirena offers passengers an unparalleled level of comfort and elegance. From spacious suites with private verandas to world-class dining and entertainment options, this ship is designed to make your journey as enjoyable as the destinations themselves.

Sailing dates: 14-25 June 2024. Itinerary includes:


Day 1- Boarding- Dublin

Day 2- Belfast

Day 3- Ullapool

Day 4- Lerwick, Shetland Islands

Day 5- Hauguesund


Day 6- Nordfjordeid


Day 7- Trondheim

Day 8- Ålesund

Day 9- Cruising the North Sea


Day 10- Oslo

Day 11- Lysekil


Day 12- Copenhagen

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
