Brand USA Hosts ‘MegaFam’ for UK & Ireland Agents

Brand USA, the destination marketing organisation for the United States, hosted another successful MegaFam, welcoming 60 sales agents from the UK and Ireland across six US itineraries this April.

In partnership with American Airlines and British Airways, the MegaFam saw agents embark on journeys across the country, visiting 12 states and Washington DC to showcase some of the best of the US with tours in Maryland and Pennsylvania, Illinois and Michigan, Georgia and Alabama, Massachusetts and Connecticut, Washington D.C., as well as California, Nevada and Arizona.

The trips culminated with a grand finale in New York City, where agents explored the eclectic neighbourhoods and boroughs of New York including Queens, The Bronx and Manhattan.

Brand USA’s MegaFams are a vital tool to broaden the in-market travel trade’s destination knowledge beyond the gateways. Itinerary highlights ranged from exploring the historical city of Philadelphia, to hiking Lake Michigan at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, and soaking up the Californian sun on a boat tour in Santa Cruz.

Jackie Ennis, vice president, global markets for Brand USA commented: “Our recent Brand USA MegaFam allowed us to shine a spotlight on the diversity of experiences the US offers, particularly the lesser known destinations, whilst inspiring some of our most valued trade partners to share their new, first-hand knowledge with their customers.”

Gillian Wickers, Head of UK Leisure Sales for British Airways, said: “We know that first-hand experience is invaluable to our agents when it comes to a destination as unique and diverse as the US, so we are always thrilled to take part in the MegaFam. It continues to be a popular destination for our customers, so we are happy to help equip our partners with the knowledge on everything it has to offer.”

Denise Forbes, Manager, Leisure Speciality and Mid-Market Sales – UK & Ireland, at American Airlines, added: “We were delighted to showcase some of our newer and more sustainable aircraft at this year’s MegaFam. The agents travelled on two of our international routes as well as relied on our seamless domestic connectivity to travel across the United States.”