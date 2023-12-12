AWTE Christmas Lunch – Last Chance For Tickets!

The legendary AWTE (Association of Women Travel Executives) Christmas Lunch is back this Friday and Brooks Hotel is the venue for the highly anticipated event.

The Travel Corporation is key sponsor for the festive lunch meet-up and there are lots of wonderful prizes to be won such as a Brown Thomas voucher, Christmas Hampers, Afternoon Tea at the Shelbourne, Ruby Sue Gift Bag, Restaurant Vouchers & One4All Vouchers. The AWTE committee would like to thank all the companies who have donated prizes this year – Blue Insurance, Travel Centres, Air Canada, Bookabed, Celebrity Cruises, Travel Counsellors, Amadeus, Dublin Airport and Ruby Sue Collection.

Welcome drinks will be served at 12.30pm and a 3-Course Festival Lunch will start at 1pm.

Everyone is welcome and tickets can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/3RiipI0