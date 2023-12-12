SEARCH
AWTE Christmas Lunch – Last Chance For Tickets!

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
The legendary AWTE (Association of Women Travel Executives) Christmas Lunch is back this Friday and Brooks Hotel is the venue for the highly anticipated event.

The Travel Corporation is key sponsor for the festive lunch meet-up and there are lots of wonderful prizes to be won such as a Brown Thomas voucher, Christmas Hampers, Afternoon Tea at the Shelbourne, Ruby Sue Gift Bag, Restaurant Vouchers & One4All Vouchers. The AWTE committee would like to thank all the companies who have donated prizes this year – Blue Insurance, Travel Centres, Air Canada, Bookabed, Celebrity Cruises, Travel Counsellors, Amadeus, Dublin Airport and Ruby Sue Collection.

Welcome drinks will be served at 12.30pm and a 3-Course Festival Lunch will start at 1pm.

Everyone is welcome and tickets can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/3RiipI0

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
