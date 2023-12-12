Denver Named Host City for IPW 2029

The US Travel Association has selected Denver, Colorado to host IPW, America’s largest annual international travel trade show that draws around 5,000 delegates, including 1,400 international delegates from 60 countries over three days.

“This is a milestone that will highlight the best of Denver and generate significant new international tourism business for our city,” said Richard W. Scharf, VISIT DENVER president and CEO. “IPW is essential for world travel professionals and the most prolific international marketplace in the US travel industry.”

Each year, only one US city is awarded the privilege of hosting IPW, which has proven to generate as much as 700,000 new international visitors and $1.7bn in new tourism revenue for host cities within three years.

“There is simply no single greater opportunity for us to showcase the Denver tourism brand on a global stage, and we plan to put our best foot forward,” said Mr Scharf. “IPW brings the world to us and gives us direct access to an international audience we could not reach otherwise.”

IPW is the US travel industry’s largest generator of travel to the US, and in May 2029, it will bring international and domestic travel buyers to conduct business negotiations at the newly expanded Colorado Convention Center generating as much as $5bn in future travel to the country.

Additionally, about 500 journalists from across the globe will attend the Brand USA Media Marketplace seeking new travel story topics in six hours of intensive meetings with US travel destinations.

With the Rocky Mountains on its horizon and four National Parks nearby, Denver is commonly known as the cultural and urban epicentre of the Rocky Mountain Region, welcoming more than 36 million visitors each year.

It is also home to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the “best outdoor amphitheater” in the country according to Rolling Stone Magazine.