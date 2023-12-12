Expedia TAAP Hosts Travel Trade Lunch in Dublin

Expedia TAAP hosted the Irish Travel Trade for a lunch in Bang Restaurant Dublin.

The lunch, hosted by Catherine Grennell Whyte and Martin Hannigan From ATTS-Travel Representation Solutions, was to thank their trade partners for their support throughout the year!

Expedia TAAP offers a wide breadth of travel inventory to travel advisors, including more than one million properties, 200,000 activities, 175 car rentals and 500 airlines.

Gareth Davies, Strategic Account Director – Retail, Expedia Partner Solutions said: “We were very happy to see so many of our Expedia TAAP partners at our event in Dublin last week, many of whom travelled far and wide to be with us to celebrate the successes of 2023. We believe there is enormous value in bringing our partners together to discuss the market, gather feedback and show our appreciation, for what has been a record year for Expedia TAAP IE. Now that we have successfully moved to our new domain https://www.expediataap.ie/ we have exciting product enhancements and investment lined up to ensure we support travel agents with the product and features they need to grow their business.”



Mr. Davies added: “ATTS representatives Catherine and Martin, the designated Expedia TAAP GSA in Ireland, arranged this superb afternoon and remain on hand to discuss all your sign-up or account management needs [email protected].”