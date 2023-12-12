SWISS Names Heike Birlenbach as Next Chief Commercial Officer

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has named Heike Birlenbach as its next chief commercial officer.

Effective from January 1, Ms Birlenbach – who is presently senior vice president of customer experience at parent Lufthansa Group Airlines – will succeed Tamur Goudarzi Pour, who will take over responsibility for the Lufthansa Group’s customer experience division.

He will also assume responsibility for a Lufthansa Group-wide taskforce, with the aim of increasing customer satisfaction in the next year.

“I would like to thank Tamur Goudarzi Pour for all his work and all his commitment to our company,” said SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx. “He successfully introduced our SWISS Premium Economy Class. And he was instrumental in helping our company recover so swiftly from the corona crisis years and regain its position as one of Europe’s most profitable airlines. Under Tamur’s leadership we have prudently pursued our long-term capacity planning, and are now the stablest airline in Europe. Tamur has further advanced our fleet renewal with our new long-haul Airbus A350s; and in ‘SWISS Senses’ he has laid the foundation for our future SWISS product. We wish him all the best and every further success in his new Lufthansa Group capacity.”

Mr Vranckx said: “I am delighted that, in Heike Birlenbach, we can welcome such a proven aviation specialist to our SWISS ranks. She brings aboard invaluable expertise in a wide range of areas, especially in the commercial and customer experience fields. She is a great fit for our team – not only professionally, but personally, too. And she will now further develop and refine our SWISS product in customer focus and customer centricity terms.”