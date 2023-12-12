Dublin Airport Set for 1.5 Million Passengers This Christmas

Dublin Airport is expecting around 1.5 million passengers to travel through its two terminals over the festive period.

The peak Christmas travel period between Monday, December 18 and Friday, January 6 will see more than 75,000 passengers pass through the airport every day.

The busiest day for travel in the run up to Christmas is expected to be Friday, December 22 when around 102,000 passengers arrive and depart into Dublin Airport. The busiest day after Christmas will be Friday, December 29 as many festive visitors to Ireland return overseas and as thousands more head off to celebrate New Year’s Eve all around the world.

Dublin Airport’s passenger advice for those flying over the Christmas period remains to arrive 2 hours in advance of a short-haul flight, and 3 hours before a long-haul flight. Passengers checking in a bag should allow additional time of up to an hour.

According to Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at daa, the operator of Dublin Airport: “Christmas is a magical time at Dublin Airport as families and loved ones from around the world reunite for the festive period and the Dublin Airport team is ready to welcome them over the coming weeks. Every Christmas at Dublin Airport we see the most special of moments, from couples getting engaged to family members seeing each other for the first time in years – sometimes even decades. We’ll also be seeing lots of emotional scenes as grandparents, aunts and uncles meet their grandchildren, nieces and nephews for the very first time.”

The Christmas excitement kicked off at Dublin Airport this week with the airport’s biggest ever festive entertainment programme being rolled out in the terminals between now and the big day.

Almost 1,700 performers from 50 schools, choirs and musical groups across North County Dublin will entertain passengers from today (Monday, December 11) with multiple performances daily in Terminal 1 and 2 at Dublin Airport, right up until Christmas Eve.

The Dublin Airport campus and terminal buildings have been decorated to provide a special atmosphere and true Ceád Míle Fáilte over this festive season.