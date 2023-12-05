AirHelp Releases 2023 Rankings: A Dual Insight into Airlines and Airports Worldwide

AirHelp, the world’s largest air passenger rights organisation, has unveiled its annual comprehensive AirHelp Score, offering an evaluation of airports and airlines globally. In this extensive analysis, 83 leading airlines were rated for punctuality, customer opinion, and claim processing, using data collected between 1st January and 30th September 2023.

For the ninth consecutive year, Qatar Airways claimed the top spot in the AirHelp Score airline ranking, scoring an impressive 8.38 out of 10. Eurowings and LOT Polish Airlines secured second and third places, showcasing the dominance of European carriers. Conversely, Tunisair emerged as the worst-performing global airline of 2023, while British Airways faced a notable drop in positions.

In Irish terms, Aer Lingus secured the 40th spot with 6.98 points, while Ryanair made a significant leap, climbing 11 places to 52nd place with an overall score of 6.46 points. The airlines displayed average performance, with Aer Lingus edging ahead of Ryanair in punctuality and customer opinion.

AirHelp’s evaluation extended beyond airlines to scrutinise 194 airports globally. European airports faced stiff competition, with only nine making it into the top 50. Cork Airport emerged as the first Irish airport, claiming the 78th position with a score of 7.61 points. Dublin Airport secured the 114th position globally. Spain’s Bilbao Airport clinched the title of Europe’s best airport with an overall score of 8.04 points.

Muscat International Airport in Oman claimed the top spot globally, showcasing an average score of 8.54 points. Brazilian airports, including Recife/Guararapes–Gilberto Freyre International Airport and Brasília–Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport, secured prominent positions. Doha Hamad International Airport in Qatar climbed 32 positions to claim the fifth spot globally with 8.41 points.