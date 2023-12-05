Head for the Mountains with SWISS 

Can you feel it? Fresh snow is just around the corner and with it, the arrival of the winter holidays and the pleasure of snow sports. Good news: with SWISS, you can travel easily and comfortably from Dublin Airport to the snowy peaks and enjoy the incomparable experience of skiing in the Alps. Be the first to hit the slopes covered in fresh snow, drink a hot chocolate with a view of the mountains, join in the famous ‘après-ski’: the winter holidays are already shaping up to be memorable. With its location on the border between Switzerland and France, Geneva is an ideal departure point for the ski resorts of the Swiss and French Alps.

SWISS – The skier’s airline

With up to three direct flights a week from Dublin Airport to Geneva and a wide range of transfers from the airport to the ski resorts, you can expect a fast, reliable and enjoyable journey to the snowy peaks. With SWISS, your equipment is transported free of charge, i.e. your pair of skis or your snowboard, your poles, your ski or snowboard boots and your helmet. What’s more? A 100% Swiss experience on board and unrivalled comfort.

More information : FAQs: Sports baggage | SWISS

To make the journey to the mountains even more comfortable to and from the ski resorts, you can book the AirPortr service. On your arrival in Geneva, your luggage will be collected for you, checked at customs and delivered directly to your home or hotel in the Alps. To go back home, we collect your luggage from the address of your choice. It will then be secured and checked in, you simply have to collect it from the baggage conveyor at the home airport.

More information: airportr | SWISS

Winter 2023-2024 : Flights & Schedules

Dublin to Geneva

From 1 November to 10 December: 1 flight a week on Wednesdays

From 10 to 23 December: 2 flights a week on Wednesdays and Sundays

From 23 December: 3 flights a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

More information: Flight Dublin, IE (DUB) – Geneva (GVA) from EUR 109 | SWISS