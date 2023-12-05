Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady Makes Debut in Sydney Harbour, Ahead of Inaugural Summer Season

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady made a debut in Sydney Harbour, marking the commencement of its highly anticipated inaugural summer sailing season. The entry took place with Richard Branson, personally greeting the superyacht-inspired cruise ship from a classic wooden speed boat as it navigated through Sydney Heads. In a signature Richard Branson move, he later ascended the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of an exclusive Virgin Voyages takeover of the BridgeClimb experience.

From the summit of the bridge, Richard Branson extended a warm welcome to Resilient Lady as it arrived at Circular Quay, where the Overseas Passenger Terminal witnessed the ship’s historic docking. The ship’s crew, known as ‘Sailors,’ lined the decks of the adults-only vessel. Meanwhile, helicopters and drones circled the sky.

“Sydney is one of my favourite cities in the world, and we wanted to ensure our arrival was as spectacular as the Sydney Harbour itself,” said Mr. Branson. He described the experience of standing atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge and watching Resilient Lady enter Circular Quay as one of the most thrilling moments since the inception of the Virgin brand.

With less than a week remaining until the commencement of the Aussie MerMaiden voyage, Mr. Branson eagerly anticipates welcoming Sailors aboard Resilient Lady. He highlighted the approach to cruising offered by Virgin Voyages, promising the very best in food, wellness, entertainment, and fun.

Virgin Voyages CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu addressed the brand’s commitment to being different and pushing the envelope in a fresh and exciting way. Reflecting on the challenge posed by Mr. Branson to create a cruise line he would want to experience with his friends. The first summer sailing season includes remarkable destinations such as Sydney, Hobart, Burnie, Auckland, Wellington, Napier, and Picton in New Zealand.

This milestone marks Virgin Voyages as the first travel brand within the Virgin Group to enter the Australian market since the launch of Virgin Australia (then Virgin Blue) in 2000. Following the Sydney festivities, Resilient Lady will spend the night in the city, with Virgin Voyages hosting ship tours and an exclusive evening event. On December 6, the ship will embark on its journey to Melbourne, its new homeport for the summer cruising season. The Aussie MerMaiden voyage to Tasmania, with stops in Burnie and Hobart, is scheduled for December 11.

For additional information on Virgin Voyages, visit virginvoyages.com.