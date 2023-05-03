Aer Lingus Regional Cork-Bristol Route Takes Off

A new six-times weekly Aer Lingus Regional service from Cork to Bristol had its inaugural flight last Friday.

The new service, which was originally announced in February and which will be operated by Emerald Airlines as part of the Aer Lingus Regional franchise, provides a new connection between the south of Ireland and the biggest city in south-west UK.

The new service is operated using an ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft, which emits 45% less CO₂ than regional jets, according to the French-based aircraft manufacturer, ATR. The addition of Bristol to the expanded route network at Cork Airport opens direct air connectivity between the two cities.

Pictured at Cork Airport, in February, celebrating the announcement by Emerald Airlines (operating as Aer Lingus Regional) of the new service from Cork to Bristol were, from left: Mary Christie, Customer Service Agent, Aer Lingus; Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development, Cork Airport; Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport; Geraldine Gokul, Operations Supervisor, Aer Lingus and Roy O’Driscoll, Deputy Managing Director, Cork Airport. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Bristol is considered the capital of the south-west of England and is a unique and vibrant city. It combines its strong maritime heritage with a modern, dynamic culture, making it one of the most cosmopolitan cities outside of London. Bristol offers a variety of exciting entertainment and cultural attractions, and the city is easy to explore on foot.

The new service will also provide great access to Wales, Somerset, Gloucestershire, Devon, and Cornwall. Speaking at the commencement of the new Aer Lingus Regional service to Bristol, Niall MacCarthy, managing director at Cork Airport, said:

“Bristol has strong, unserved demand following the resumption of international air travel post-pandemic. We are thrilled to welcome Emerald Airlines, trading as Aer Lingus Regional to Cork to serve such an important route and opening up connections to South-West England and Wales. Our team will work very closely with Emerald Airlines to expand their route network further at Cork Airport in due course. We trust the travelling public flying from Cork will strongly welcome and support this new route.”

Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, said: “As we commence our flights from Cork to Bristol, we are pleased to offer increased connectivity and convenient timings to our customers. We are confident that this highly anticipated route will be well-received by both business and leisure travellers, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with our partners in Cork Airport and Bristol Airport, ensuring the success of this service.”

The new service to Bristol brings to ten, the number of UK routes available direct from Cork Airport – London Heathrow, London Stansted, London Gatwick, London Luton, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, East Midlands, and Bristol.