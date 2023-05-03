SEARCH
Passengers Warned of Travel Disruption at Edinburgh Airport Amid Threat of Strike Action

Passengers have been warned of potential travel disruption at Edinburgh Airport, during the summer, with the Unite trade union set to ballot nearly 300 airport worker members on strike action.

The ballot surrounds working conditions and pay levels and, reportedly, concerns around 275 airport staff across security and terminal operations roles.

One pay rise offer has already been turned down by workers, suggesting there is potential for strike action.

Unite will put the question to a vote this weekend, with the ballot running until May 23.

Unite has, reportedly, claimed it wants to resolve the pay dispute through negotiations, but claims that the airport’s management is refusing to budge on its previous offer.

Edinburgh Airport handled just over 11 million passengers last year, making it the UK’s sixth-busiest hub.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
