Emirates Promises Strong Financial Results

Geoff Percival
Emirates president Tim Clark has promised the airline will post a strong set of financial results for its latest financial year, which ended on March 31.

The Dubai-based airline giant is expected to post its latest annual results later this month.

Speaking at this week’s Arabian Travel Market expo in Dubai, Mr Clark spoke of Emirates’ response to the Covid crisis and how it quickly added capacity on its routes as demand recovered.

“We moved quickly and we moved first, and we have a set of results which are exceptionally good this year,” Mr Clark said.

Mr Clark said he expects air travel demand and leisure bookings to continue to be “robust”. Emirates moved back into profit in the first half of its recent financial year.

