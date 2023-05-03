Delta Air Lines’ Ed Bastian Named CEO of the Year by Global Peers

Global business periodical Chief Executive Magazine has named a travel and tourism boss – namely Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian – as its chief executive of the year for 2023.

The poll is voted on by other CEOs globally.

Mr Bastian’s work leading Delta’s transformation through bankruptcy and the Covid crisis was cited as a main reason for his award.

“Ed Bastian is a true exemplar of what it means to be a visionary, resilient, purpose-driven leader,” said Ken Frazier, former chair and CEO of Merck and the magazine’s 2021 CEO of the year.

“I’m humbled by this incredible recognition and graciously accept on behalf of Delta’s global team of 90,000 worldwide,” said Mr Bastian. “The resilience and strength they demonstrated through the most challenging time in our company’s history is nothing short of remarkable. Our people continue to set Delta apart, and it’s the greatest honor of my life to serve them.”