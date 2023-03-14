Aer Lingus 24-Hour Offer Ends Midnight Tonight: Palma & Alicante — every seat, every flight for €49.99

This week’s Aer Lingus Flying Favourites offer is now live! Passengers can fly from Dublin to dreamy Palma and sun-soaked Alicante between 01 September and 21 October for just €49.99, including a 10kg check-in bag! Check it out here.



This incredible 24-hour offer ends at midnight tonight 14 August so book now to keep those summer vibes going strong. This fare applies to every seat and every flight to Aer Lingus spotlight destinations when passengers fly during the offer travel period.

Fall in love with Palma

Sprinkled with ancient palaces and pulsing with life, Palma de Mallorca is love at first sight. Discover galleries and Gothic cathedrals, delicious food and epic outdoor adventures in the nearby Serra de Tramuntana mountains. Book today and start planning your last summer adventure!

Explore incredible Alicante

Less than a three-hour flight from Dublin, Alicante is soaked in sunshine and brimming with excitement. Whether you lose yourself in the narrow streets of Barrio de la Santa Cruz or climb to Castillo de Santa Bárbara for gorgeous views of the Costa Blanca, you’ll make end-of-summer memories to last a lifetime.

And…introducing Seville, Malta & Marrakesh!

From October 2024, you can fly non-stop from Dublin to Aer Lingus’ new routes, Seville, Malta and Marrakesh, from just €49.99. With incredible new destinations waiting to be explored, it’s the perfect winter getaway.